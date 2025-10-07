Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGSD. LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 55,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.