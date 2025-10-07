Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ELV opened at $350.08 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $510.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Elevance Health from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.