Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF $FIDU

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,462,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $82.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.62.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

