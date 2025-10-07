Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 14,091 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,091 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4,941.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $51.99.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.