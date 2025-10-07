Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,427 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,927,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $672,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,976,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,223 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,421,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 310.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,523,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,029 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.8%

CVS Health stock opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

