Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $528,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,699. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AHR opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -186.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The firm had revenue of $542.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -454.55%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.