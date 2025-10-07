Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 422,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,139,000 after buying an additional 368,663 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2,763.8% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 193,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 186,753 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 133,573 shares during the period. Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,671,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 922,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,908,000 after purchasing an additional 121,334 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of IJS opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

