Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 24,286 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,286 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,314.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

