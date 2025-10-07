Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,458 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May $FMAY

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMAY. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 31,045 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 118,250.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 30.8% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 48.4% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of BATS FMAY opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

