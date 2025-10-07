Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 25,604 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,604 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 131.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.78 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 566.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IRT. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

