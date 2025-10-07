Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,601 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,389 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.