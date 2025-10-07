Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 337 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.6% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Prologis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $127.65. The firm has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $57,845.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,272.01. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

