Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,432 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $335.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.88 and its 200 day moving average is $297.76. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $335.87.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

