Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 378 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.59 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.65.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.