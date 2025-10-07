Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,816 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 141,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $434,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

EFG opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

