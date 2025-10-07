Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,948 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $121.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.20. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $121.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.