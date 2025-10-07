Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,476 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,438,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,548,000 after buying an additional 324,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,200,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,164,000 after purchasing an additional 362,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,525,000 after purchasing an additional 232,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,854,000 after purchasing an additional 347,988 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 854,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,360,000 after purchasing an additional 91,337 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

