Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 835 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 803.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $142.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.49. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

