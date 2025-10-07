Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 953 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC stock opened at $195.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.25. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

