Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 958 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.39.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

