Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $511,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $73.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

