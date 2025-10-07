Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 322.7% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,315.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

RWR opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.13. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $109.48.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

