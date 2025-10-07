Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

