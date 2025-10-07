Analysts Set Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) PT at $193.32

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.3158.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.26, for a total transaction of $79,645.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,659.88. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $721,395.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,172 shares in the company, valued at $806,447.60. This trade represents a 47.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,935 shares of company stock worth $14,394,416. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $242.83 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $264.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.62 and its 200 day moving average is $137.40.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

