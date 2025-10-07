Analysts Set Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $91.93

Shares of Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.9286.

WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of Westlake and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.19 and a beta of 0.93. Westlake has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Westlake had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Westlake’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,314,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Westlake by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,456,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after buying an additional 1,035,851 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,508,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $72,974,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,150,000 after buying an additional 708,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

