Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Holdings Trimmed by McCarthy & Cox

McCarthy & Cox lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in Apple were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,621,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,444,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,322,156,000 after buying an additional 18,122 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,776 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $256.69 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.96.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Melius Research set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.49.

About Apple



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

