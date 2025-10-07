Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Holdings Trimmed by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $256.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.96. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.82 to $205.16 in a report on Friday. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.49.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

