Ascent Group LLC Acquires 563 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 1.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.5% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.1% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $8,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $12,180,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,001,479 shares of company stock worth $249,586,426 over the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised DoorDash to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $350.00 target price on shares of DoorDash and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.27.

Shares of DASH opened at $281.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.26 and a 52 week high of $282.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.00.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

