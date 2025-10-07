Ascent Group LLC Acquires 656 Shares of iShares Europe ETF $IEV

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEV. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $66.93.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

