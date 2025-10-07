Ascent Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,553.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 223,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

