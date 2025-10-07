Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 0.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $29.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

