Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF $SMB

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. MY Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $1,563,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

SMB stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

