Ascent Group LLC Buys 702 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,023 shares of company stock worth $562,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BDX opened at $191.94 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.