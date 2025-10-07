Ascent Group LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

