Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

