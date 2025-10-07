Ascent Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $877,203,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,378,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after buying an additional 104,339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,063,000 after acquiring an additional 293,442 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,930,000 after acquiring an additional 230,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ares Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

