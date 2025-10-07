Ascent Group LLC Decreases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $787,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $453,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 49.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PFG opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.