Ascent Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,047,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,743,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,304,000 after buying an additional 1,606,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,491,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,096,000 after acquiring an additional 77,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,345,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,700,000 after acquiring an additional 135,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,875,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,161 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of VICI opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $34.03.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

