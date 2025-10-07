Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPLB

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 50,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLB opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

