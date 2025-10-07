Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 124.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,089.71.

GWW stock opened at $959.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $985.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,017.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $893.99 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

