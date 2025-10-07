Ascent Group LLC Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Mizuho lowered their target price on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $575.31.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $478.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $556.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.43. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

