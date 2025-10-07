Ascent Group LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in Public Storage $PSA

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.92.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $290.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.43. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $355.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.86%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

