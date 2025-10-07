Ascent Group LLC Has $559,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Ascent Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,897 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

