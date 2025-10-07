Ascent Group LLC Has $616,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $179.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.41 and its 200-day moving average is $158.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

