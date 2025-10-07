Ascent Group LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $316.84 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.24. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

