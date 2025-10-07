Ascent Group LLC Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 375.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $36,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $94,936.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,350,714 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $120.42 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

