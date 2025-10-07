Ascent Group LLC Has $673,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 46.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 468.6% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $271.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.23 and its 200-day moving average is $258.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

