Ascent Group LLC Has $732,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,681,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Cummins by 10.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.8% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,632,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,710. The trade was a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,925.44. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $14,159,885. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Melius raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $439.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.11 and its 200 day moving average is $346.92. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $440.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.