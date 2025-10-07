Ascent Group LLC Has $743,000 Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Ascent Group LLC lowered its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,608,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,591,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CRH by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,424,000 after buying an additional 3,108,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CRH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,830,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,818,000 after buying an additional 221,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CRH by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,822,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,349,000 after acquiring an additional 493,796 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in CRH by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,979,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,009,000 after acquiring an additional 843,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Trading Down 1.4%

CRH opened at $118.28 on Tuesday. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $121.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.59.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

