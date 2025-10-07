Ascent Group LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Ascent Group LLC lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,023 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 636 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $222,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,407.36. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $388,725.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,032,725.08. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $7,247,635 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $200.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.15. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $203.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

